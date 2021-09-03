Avidity Biosciences Inc. [RNA] Stock trading around $19.35 per share: What’s Next?

Avidity Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: RNA] gained 4.71% or 0.87 points to close at $19.35 with a heavy trading volume of 2030835 shares. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Avidity Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), announced that the Avidity management team will be participating at the following conferences:.

2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare ConferenceSeptember 9th, 202111:20am ET – Fireside Chat.

It opened the trading session at $19.005, the shares rose to $19.7322 and dropped to $18.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RNA points out that the company has recorded -15.72% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 291.02K shares, RNA reached to a volume of 2030835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Avidity Biosciences Inc. [RNA]:

Needham have made an estimate for Avidity Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Avidity Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on RNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avidity Biosciences Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 93.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.31.

Trading performance analysis for RNA stock

Avidity Biosciences Inc. [RNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, RNA shares dropped by -1.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.01 for Avidity Biosciences Inc. [RNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.63, while it was recorded at 20.37 for the last single week of trading, and 24.24 for the last 200 days.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. [RNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.60 and a Current Ratio set at 17.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Avidity Biosciences Inc. [RNA]

There are presently around $668 million, or 76.90% of RNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNA stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 3,995,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.97% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,394,315 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.68 million in RNA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $52.25 million in RNA stock with ownership of nearly 0.396% of the company’s market capitalization.

37 institutional holders increased their position in Avidity Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:RNA] by around 2,136,748 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 1,482,930 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 30,913,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,533,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNA stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 576,143 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 315,471 shares during the same period.