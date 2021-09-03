Atlantic Equities lifts Ball Corporation [BLL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ball Corporation [NYSE: BLL] gained 1.17% on the last trading session, reaching $97.79 price per share at the time. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Ball Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Highlights.

— Second quarter U.S. GAAP earnings per diluted share of 61 cents vs. 28 cents in 2020.

Ball Corporation represents 327.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.92 billion with the latest information. BLL stock price has been found in the range of $96.665 to $97.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, BLL reached a trading volume of 2002173 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ball Corporation [BLL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLL shares is $102.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Ball Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $107 to $87. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Ball Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $116, while Longbow analysts kept a Buy rating on BLL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ball Corporation is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLL in the course of the last twelve months was 150.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for BLL stock

Ball Corporation [BLL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.69. With this latest performance, BLL shares gained by 23.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.58 for Ball Corporation [BLL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.33, while it was recorded at 96.09 for the last single week of trading, and 88.08 for the last 200 days.

Ball Corporation [BLL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ball Corporation [BLL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.10 and a Gross Margin at +15.99. Ball Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.98.

Return on Total Capital for BLL is now 11.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ball Corporation [BLL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 247.18. Additionally, BLL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 244.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ball Corporation [BLL] managed to generate an average of $27,209 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Ball Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Ball Corporation [BLL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ball Corporation go to 15.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ball Corporation [BLL]

There are presently around $26,220 million, or 84.50% of BLL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,116,000, which is approximately -1.308% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 25,156,105 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.46 billion in BLL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.36 billion in BLL stock with ownership of nearly -6.236% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ball Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 357 institutional holders increased their position in Ball Corporation [NYSE:BLL] by around 18,384,579 shares. Additionally, 308 investors decreased positions by around 19,332,367 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 230,410,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,127,758 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLL stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,332,610 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 1,293,374 shares during the same period.