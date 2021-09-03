Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] Is Currently 0.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE: ADM] surged by $0.57 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $60.49 during the day while it closed the day at $60.23. The company report on August 31, 2021 that ADM Announces Industry’s First Net Carbon Neutral Milling Operations.

ADM’s U.S. flour milling network achieves net zero emissions, paving the way for carbon neutral flour.

ADM (NYSE: ADM) announced that the company has achieved net carbon neutral status for its U.S. flour milling operations. This accomplishment is an industry first of its kind and scale. The company has 22 mills around the U.S. that process wheat, sorghum and corn into flour.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock has also gained 0.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ADM stock has declined by -12.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.58% and gained 19.48% year-on date.

The market cap for ADM stock reached $33.23 billion, with 564.00 million shares outstanding and 556.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, ADM reached a trading volume of 2024122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $67.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $60 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ADM stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ADM shares from 51 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57.

ADM stock trade performance evaluation

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, ADM shares gained by 2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.49 for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.85, while it was recorded at 60.11 for the last single week of trading, and 57.87 for the last 200 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company go to 9.55%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,545 million, or 80.00% of ADM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,735,084, which is approximately 1.033% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 51,214,613 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.08 billion in ADM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.35 billion in ADM stock with ownership of nearly 3.665% of the company’s market capitalization.

454 institutional holders increased their position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE:ADM] by around 25,522,286 shares. Additionally, 353 investors decreased positions by around 21,396,205 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 393,816,354 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 440,734,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADM stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,230,657 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,982,026 shares during the same period.