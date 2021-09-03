Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] is 18.28% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [NYSE: APLE] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $15.465 during the day while it closed the day at $15.27. The company report on September 3, 2021 that Apple Hospitality REIT Acquires Hyatt Place in Greenville, South Carolina.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) announced the acquisition of the 130-room Hyatt Place in downtown Greenville, South Carolina (the “Hotel”), for a total purchase price of approximately $30 million, or approximately $231,000 per key.

“Greenville has benefited from the recent shift of companies to smaller, more business-friendly cities and is home to numerous corporations and startups that span a variety of industries,” said Nelson Knight, President, Real Estate and Investments of Apple Hospitality. “We are pleased to grow our portfolio with the acquisition of this recently built Hotel in the heart of Greenville’s charming downtown where visitors and residents can enjoy a wealth of amenities, beautiful outdoor spaces, and a thriving arts and entertainment community. The Hyatt Place Greenville Downtown is a great addition to our portfolio, and we are confident in the ongoing strength of business and leisure travel throughout the Greenville area.”.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stock has also gained 5.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APLE stock has declined by -4.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.07% and gained 18.28% year-on date.

The market cap for APLE stock reached $3.37 billion, with 224.77 million shares outstanding and 212.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, APLE reached a trading volume of 2240351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLE shares is $18.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $13 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on APLE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for APLE in the course of the last twelve months was 72.44.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.24. With this latest performance, APLE shares gained by 7.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.35 for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.84, while it was recorded at 15.00 for the last single week of trading, and 14.48 for the last 200 days.

There are presently around $2,774 million, or 81.70% of APLE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APLE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,858,997, which is approximately 3.842% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,798,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $317.59 million in APLE stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $162.84 million in APLE stock with ownership of nearly 11.886% of the company’s market capitalization.

119 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [NYSE:APLE] by around 32,010,443 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 14,018,496 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 135,610,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 181,639,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APLE stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,333,507 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 6,335,508 shares during the same period.