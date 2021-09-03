1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] Is Currently -1.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: ONEM] loss -1.51% or -0.37 points to close at $24.09 with a heavy trading volume of 2462551 shares. The company report on September 1, 2021 that One Medical Appoints Mary Ann Tocio to Board of Directors.

One Medical (NASDAQ: ONEM), a leading national technology-powered primary care organization, announced the appointment of Mary Ann Tocio to its board of directors. Ms. Tocio is the former President and Chief Operating Officer of Bright Horizons Family Solutions, and joins the board with over 30 years of leadership and operational experience. In addition, Ms. Tocio brings to One Medical extensive health care and medical management expertise, as well as substantial board experience across both private and public companies, including Iora Health.

“We are extremely delighted to welcome Mary Ann Tocio to our board of directors,” said Amir Dan Rubin, Chair & CEO of One Medical. “Mary Ann brings deep expertise in leading and scaling private and public companies, including in the human services field. Moreover, she brings tremendous insights with her clinical and healthcare leadership background, and having served on many public, private and non-profit boards, including on the boards of Iora and other healthcare organizations.”.

It opened the trading session at $23.62, the shares rose to $24.395 and dropped to $23.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ONEM points out that the company has recorded -41.46% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, ONEM reached to a volume of 2462551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONEM shares is $42.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $43 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2021, representing the official price target for 1Life Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on ONEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1Life Healthcare Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.90.

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.25. With this latest performance, ONEM shares dropped by -13.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.41 for 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.40, while it was recorded at 24.40 for the last single week of trading, and 38.06 for the last 200 days.

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.58 and a Gross Margin at +31.86. 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.49.

Return on Total Capital for ONEM is now -11.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.17. Additionally, ONEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] managed to generate an average of -$45,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.1Life Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]

There are presently around $2,985 million, or 99.90% of ONEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONEM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 14,767,928, which is approximately -27.734% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 13,612,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $327.93 million in ONEM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $213.82 million in ONEM stock with ownership of nearly 13.242% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 1Life Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in 1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:ONEM] by around 18,268,690 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 10,559,709 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 95,082,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,910,824 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONEM stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,342,245 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,804,119 shares during the same period.