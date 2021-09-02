why Organon & Co. [OGN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $37.80

Organon & Co. [NYSE: OGN] gained 1.98% on the last trading session, reaching $34.56 price per share at the time. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Organon To Present at Morgan Stanley’s 19th Annual Global Healthcare Virtual Conference.

Organon (NYSE: OGN), announced that Kevin Ali, Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Walsh, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at Morgan Stanley’s 19th Annual Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to watch a live video webcast of the presentation at https://www.organon.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/.

Organon & Co. represents 253.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.69 billion with the latest information. OGN stock price has been found in the range of $34.26 to $35.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, OGN reached a trading volume of 2735487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGN shares is $37.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Organon & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Organon & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on OGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organon & Co. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for OGN stock

Organon & Co. [OGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.78.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.19 for Organon & Co. [OGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.02, while it was recorded at 34.08 for the last single week of trading.

Organon & Co. [OGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Organon & Co. [OGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.36 and a Gross Margin at +58.70. Organon & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.68.

Return on Total Capital for OGN is now 39.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Organon & Co. [OGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.62. Additionally, OGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Organon & Co. [OGN] managed to generate an average of $217,085 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Organon & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Organon & Co. [OGN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Organon & Co. go to -1.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Organon & Co. [OGN]

There are presently around $6,072 million, or 68.60% of OGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,912,240, which is approximately 28.381% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,503,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $570.36 million in OGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $293.25 million in OGN stock with ownership of nearly -24.702% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Organon & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 392 institutional holders increased their position in Organon & Co. [NYSE:OGN] by around 45,029,255 shares. Additionally, 2,271 investors decreased positions by around 55,325,809 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 75,351,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,706,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGN stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,563,940 shares, while 1,683 institutional investors sold positions of 13,845,401 shares during the same period.