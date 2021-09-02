why Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.31

Option Care Health Inc. [NASDAQ: OPCH] gained 1.83% on the last trading session, reaching $26.75 price per share at the time. The company report on August 25, 2021 that Bio-Techne Set to Join S&P 500; Saia, Mimecast & Option Care Health to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, August 30:.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Bio-Techne Corp. (NASD:TECH) will replace Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASD:MXIM) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Saia Inc. (NASD:SAIA) will replace Bio-Techne in the S&P MidCap 400, and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASD:BLFS) will replace Saia in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 constituent Analog Devices Inc. (NASD:ADI) is acquiring Maxim Integrated Products in a deal pending final conditions.

Option Care Health Inc. represents 179.84 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.99 billion with the latest information. OPCH stock price has been found in the range of $26.16 to $27.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, OPCH reached a trading volume of 2807375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPCH shares is $26.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPCH stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Option Care Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Option Care Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on OPCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Option Care Health Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPCH in the course of the last twelve months was 35.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for OPCH stock

Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.77. With this latest performance, OPCH shares gained by 31.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.28 for Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.93, while it was recorded at 25.97 for the last single week of trading, and 19.07 for the last 200 days.

Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.65 and a Gross Margin at +20.15. Option Care Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.27.

Return on Total Capital for OPCH is now 4.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.52. Additionally, OPCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] managed to generate an average of -$1,569 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Option Care Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Option Care Health Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH]

There are presently around $2,830 million, or 97.70% of OPCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPCH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,053,322, which is approximately 58.632% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,109,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $270.43 million in OPCH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $231.82 million in OPCH stock with ownership of nearly 38.494% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Option Care Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Option Care Health Inc. [NASDAQ:OPCH] by around 30,871,583 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 10,539,794 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 64,373,063 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,784,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPCH stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,257,403 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,055,518 shares during the same period.