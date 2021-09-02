why OpGen Inc. [OPGN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.00

OpGen Inc. [NASDAQ: OPGN] gained 8.11% or 0.24 points to close at $3.20 with a heavy trading volume of 3041156 shares. The company report on August 13, 2021 that OpGen Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Total Revenue for Q2 2021 was approximately $0.8 million.

Cash as of June 30, 2021 was approximately $31.2 million, up significantly from the $13.4 million at year-end 2020.

It opened the trading session at $2.95, the shares rose to $3.28 and dropped to $2.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OPGN points out that the company has recorded 67.54% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -96.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, OPGN reached to a volume of 3041156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OpGen Inc. [OPGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPGN shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for OpGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $1 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2018, representing the official price target for OpGen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on OPGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OpGen Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for OPGN stock

OpGen Inc. [OPGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.59. With this latest performance, OPGN shares gained by 22.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.98 for OpGen Inc. [OPGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.47, while it was recorded at 3.04 for the last single week of trading, and 2.34 for the last 200 days.

OpGen Inc. [OPGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OpGen Inc. [OPGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -510.02 and a Gross Margin at +8.68. OpGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -621.93.

Return on Total Capital for OPGN is now -83.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -110.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -205.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OpGen Inc. [OPGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.82. Additionally, OPGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OpGen Inc. [OPGN] managed to generate an average of -$238,280 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.OpGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at OpGen Inc. [OPGN]

There are presently around $8 million, or 7.40% of OPGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,381,207, which is approximately 7.115% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 320,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 million in OPGN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.35 million in OPGN stock with ownership of nearly 81.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OpGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in OpGen Inc. [NASDAQ:OPGN] by around 647,520 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 275,765 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,435,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,358,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPGN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 274,051 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 155,997 shares during the same period.