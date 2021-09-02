Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] moved up 14.09: Why It’s Important

Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE: WPG] jumped around 0.21 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.70 at the close of the session, up 14.09%. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX), Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FREQ), RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX), and Washington Prime Group, Inc. (NYSE: WPG).

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX).

Washington Prime Group Inc. stock is now -73.89% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WPG Stock saw the intraday high of $2.08 and lowest of $1.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.55, which means current price is +36.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.81M shares, WPG reached a trading volume of 31848118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]?

Compass Point have made an estimate for Washington Prime Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Washington Prime Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Washington Prime Group Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.67.

How has WPG stock performed recently?

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.09. With this latest performance, WPG shares gained by 6.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.23 for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7740, while it was recorded at 1.4400 for the last single week of trading, and 4.7962 for the last 200 days.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.26 and a Gross Margin at +12.94. Washington Prime Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.04.

Return on Total Capital for WPG is now -0.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 635.48. Additionally, WPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 925.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] managed to generate an average of -$216,369 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Insider trade positions for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]

There are presently around $6 million, or 15.80% of WPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPG stocks are: LITTLEJOHN & CO LLC with ownership of 603,004, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC, holding 448,919 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.76 million in WPG stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.67 million in WPG stock with ownership of nearly 106.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Washington Prime Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE:WPG] by around 1,952,443 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 5,146,697 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 3,601,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,497,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPG stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,193,737 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,015,932 shares during the same period.