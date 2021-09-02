Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Ambarella Inc. [AMBA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ambarella Inc. [NASDAQ: AMBA] traded at a high on 09/01/21, posting a 27.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $131.96. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Ambarella, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an AI vision silicon company, announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended July 31, 2021.

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $79.3 million, up 58% from $50.1 million in the same period in fiscal 2021. For the six months ended July 31, 2021, revenue was $149.5 million, up 43% from $104.8 million for the six months ended July 31, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5167261 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ambarella Inc. stands at 5.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.72%.

The market cap for AMBA stock reached $4.59 billion, with 35.94 million shares outstanding and 34.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 341.58K shares, AMBA reached a trading volume of 5167261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ambarella Inc. [AMBA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMBA shares is $133.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Ambarella Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $110 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Ambarella Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $140 to $150, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on AMBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambarella Inc. is set at 5.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMBA in the course of the last twelve months was 304.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.80.

How has AMBA stock performed recently?

Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.02. With this latest performance, AMBA shares gained by 35.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.51 for Ambarella Inc. [AMBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.79, while it was recorded at 108.34 for the last single week of trading, and 99.53 for the last 200 days.

Ambarella Inc. [AMBA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.43 and a Gross Margin at +59.63. Ambarella Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.81.

Return on Total Capital for AMBA is now -12.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.20. Additionally, AMBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] managed to generate an average of -$76,064 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Ambarella Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

Earnings analysis for Ambarella Inc. [AMBA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambarella Inc. go to 77.65%.

Insider trade positions for Ambarella Inc. [AMBA]

There are presently around $3,731 million, or 82.10% of AMBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,347,811, which is approximately 4.239% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,142,776 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $414.72 million in AMBA stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $141.89 million in AMBA stock with ownership of nearly 7.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ambarella Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Ambarella Inc. [NASDAQ:AMBA] by around 3,653,754 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 2,900,860 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 21,717,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,271,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMBA stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,098,553 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 552,723 shares during the same period.