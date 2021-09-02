Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SC] closed the trading session at $41.09 on 09/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.33, while the highest price level was $41.90. The company report on September 2, 2021 that SANTANDER MERGER INVESTIGATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc. – SC.

Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims against the Board of Directors of Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SC) (“Santander Consumer” or the “Company”) relating to the sale of the Company to its controlling stockholder Santander Holdings USA, Inc. (“Santander Holdings”). On August 24, 2021, the two parties announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Santander Holdings will acquire Santander Consumer in a merger worth $12.7 billion. As a result, Santander Consumer’s shareholders are only anticipated to receive $41.50 per share in cash in exchange for each share.

Andrews & Springer’s investigation so far has revealed that the consideration Santander Consumer shareholders are expected to receive in the merger is inadequate. While the Company claims that shareholders will receive a 14% premium for their shares, the deal consideration is significantly less than the $48.00 price target set by analysts at BMO Capital Markets on July 28, 2021. The deal consideration is also less than the Company’s 52-week high trading price of $42.29. Given that Santander Consumer’s controlling stockholder, Santander Holdings, stands on both side of the transaction, the merger appears to have significant conflicts of interest thus making the process and consideration unfair.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 88.14 percent and weekly performance of -1.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 56.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, SC reached to a volume of 4501685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SC shares is $40.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on SC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for SC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for SC in the course of the last twelve months was 1.97.

SC stock trade performance evaluation

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.20. With this latest performance, SC shares dropped by -1.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.07 for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.51, while it was recorded at 41.55 for the last single week of trading, and 31.20 for the last 200 days.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.16 and a Gross Margin at +75.39. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.79.

Return on Total Capital for SC is now 5.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 732.90. Additionally, SC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 699.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] managed to generate an average of $163,363 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. go to 13.85%.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,566 million, or 20.00% of SC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SC stocks are: BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. with ownership of 245,593,555, which is approximately -0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,822,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $567.97 million in SC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $256.58 million in SC stock with ownership of nearly 6.13% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SC] by around 6,183,444 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 7,627,477 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 292,012,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 305,823,610 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SC stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,747,539 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 950,336 shares during the same period.