Wall Street Analyst Downgrade People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]. What else is Wall St. saying

People’s United Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: PBCT] plunged by -$0.08 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $16.48 during the day while it closed the day at $16.35. The company report on July 26, 2021 that M&T Bank Corporation and People’s United Provide Update on Pending Merger.

Continue to engage with stakeholders to outline growth opportunities and other benefits to customers, local communities and employees.

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) (“M&T”) and People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) (“People’s United”) issued an update on their pending merger to create a diversified, community-focused banking franchise. Last week, M&T issued Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) in two states, Connecticut and Vermont. The majority of the reductions would be effective in 2022.

People’s United Financial Inc. stock has also loss -0.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PBCT stock has declined by -14.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.61% and gained 26.45% year-on date.

The market cap for PBCT stock reached $6.88 billion, with 421.10 million shares outstanding and 418.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, PBCT reached a trading volume of 3238856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBCT shares is $17.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBCT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for People’s United Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for People’s United Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on PBCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for People’s United Financial Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBCT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.05.

People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, PBCT shares gained by 2.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.84 for People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.31, while it was recorded at 16.41 for the last single week of trading, and 16.30 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for People’s United Financial Inc. go to 13.73%.

There are presently around $5,036 million, or 73.70% of PBCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBCT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 47,806,775, which is approximately -16.025% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,848,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $765.98 million in PBCT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $573.73 million in PBCT stock with ownership of nearly 1.24% of the company’s market capitalization.

221 institutional holders increased their position in People’s United Financial Inc. [NASDAQ:PBCT] by around 34,198,903 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 31,982,783 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 241,835,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 308,017,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBCT stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,378,141 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 2,876,311 shares during the same period.