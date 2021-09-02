Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDX] loss -2.08% or -0.03 points to close at $1.41 with a heavy trading volume of 2862755 shares. The company report on September 1, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Ardelyx, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ARDX.

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ardelyx, Inc. (“Ardelyx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARDX) and certain of its officers. The class action was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, Oakland Division, and docketed under 21-cv-06228. Plaintiff brings this federal securities class action under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, 17 C.F.R. § 240.10b-5, on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities, other than Defendants and their affiliates, who purchased Ardelyx securities between August 6, 2020 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), and who were damaged thereby (the “Class”).

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Ardelyx securities during the Class Period, you have until September 28, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the Class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

It opened the trading session at $1.43, the shares rose to $1.46 and dropped to $1.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARDX points out that the company has recorded -79.45% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.00M shares, ARDX reached to a volume of 2862755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Ardelyx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $4, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on ARDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.08. With this latest performance, ARDX shares dropped by -16.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.27 for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7103, while it was recorded at 1.4300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7284 for the last 200 days.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1199.05 and a Gross Margin at +45.63. Ardelyx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1245.71.

Return on Total Capital for ARDX is now -43.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.28. Additionally, ARDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] managed to generate an average of -$731,109 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Ardelyx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]

There are presently around $119 million, or 83.90% of ARDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 13,633,582, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 6,280,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.86 million in ARDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.77 million in ARDX stock with ownership of nearly 3.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ardelyx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ:ARDX] by around 11,236,527 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 11,269,445 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 62,088,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,594,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARDX stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,713,269 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,241,259 shares during the same period.