Uxin Limited [UXIN] Revenue clocked in at $101.40 million, up 309.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Uxin Limited [NASDAQ: UXIN] surged by $0.22 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.68 during the day while it closed the day at $3.57. The company report on August 16, 2021 that Missfresh Limited Announces Appointment of New Independent Director and Changes to Board Composition.

Uxin Limited stock has also gained 2.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UXIN stock has declined by -18.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 218.75% and gained 309.17% year-on date.

The market cap for UXIN stock reached $1.34 billion, with 401.25 million shares outstanding and 285.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.06M shares, UXIN reached a trading volume of 2999764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UXIN shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UXIN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Uxin Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Uxin Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uxin Limited is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for UXIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.25.

Uxin Limited [UXIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.29. With this latest performance, UXIN shares dropped by -9.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 218.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 357.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UXIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.41 for Uxin Limited [UXIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.50, while it was recorded at 3.47 for the last single week of trading, and 2.25 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uxin Limited [UXIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -121.53 and a Gross Margin at -2.48. Uxin Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.06.

Return on Total Capital for UXIN is now -54.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.85.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Uxin Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

There are presently around $219 million, or 28.60% of UXIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UXIN stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 37,399,103, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.12% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 11,987,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.8 million in UXIN stocks shares; and HHLR ADVISORS, LTD., currently with $8.2 million in UXIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uxin Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Uxin Limited [NASDAQ:UXIN] by around 5,085,120 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 3,395,209 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 52,878,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,358,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UXIN stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,838,011 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,829,018 shares during the same period.