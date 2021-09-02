Summit Insights slashes price target on Western Digital Corporation [WDC] – find out why.

Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ: WDC] price plunged by -3.42 percent to reach at -$2.16. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Western Digital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) announced management participation in the upcoming investor conferences:.

Event:.

A sum of 5180132 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.91M shares. Western Digital Corporation shares reached a high of $63.61 and dropped to a low of $60.985 until finishing in the latest session at $61.04.

The one-year WDC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.93. The average equity rating for WDC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Western Digital Corporation [WDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDC shares is $93.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for Western Digital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $56 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Western Digital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $100, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on WDC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Digital Corporation is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for WDC in the course of the last twelve months was 24.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

WDC Stock Performance Analysis:

Western Digital Corporation [WDC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.81. With this latest performance, WDC shares dropped by -7.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.87 for Western Digital Corporation [WDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.62, while it was recorded at 62.42 for the last single week of trading, and 63.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Western Digital Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Digital Corporation [WDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.38 and a Gross Margin at +27.16. Western Digital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.85.

Return on Total Capital for WDC is now 6.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Digital Corporation [WDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.38. Additionally, WDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.58.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Western Digital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

WDC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Digital Corporation go to 47.80%.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,049 million, or 82.90% of WDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,024,507, which is approximately 0.788% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,554,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 billion in WDC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $726.23 million in WDC stock with ownership of nearly 0.883% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Digital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 337 institutional holders increased their position in Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ:WDC] by around 21,510,922 shares. Additionally, 306 investors decreased positions by around 16,978,433 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 208,061,807 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,551,162 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WDC stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,806,698 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 3,210,251 shares during the same period.