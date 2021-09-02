Stellantis N.V. [STLA] is 30.06% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Stellantis N.V. [NYSE: STLA] gained 0.05% on the last trading session, reaching $20.02 price per share at the time. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Ram, Dodge Rank 1-2 in J.D. Power IQS, Jeep® Rise Puts Three Stellantis Brands in Top Quartile.

Ram places first among 32 competitors; only truck-exclusive brand ever to claim top spot in J.D. Power new-vehicle quality study.

Stellantis N.V. represents 3.13 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $62.69 billion with the latest information. STLA stock price has been found in the range of $19.82 to $20.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, STLA reached a trading volume of 2967688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Stellantis N.V. [STLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLA shares is $20.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03.

Trading performance analysis for STLA stock

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.67. With this latest performance, STLA shares gained by 3.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 113.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.15 for Stellantis N.V. [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.88, while it was recorded at 20.13 for the last single week of trading, and 18.04 for the last 200 days.

Stellantis N.V. [STLA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Stellantis N.V. [STLA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V. go to 20.11%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Stellantis N.V. [STLA]

There are presently around $19,729 million, or 54.46% of STLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: BPIFRANCE SA with ownership of 192,703,907, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 27.20% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT US, INC., holding 107,821,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.16 billion in STLA stocks shares; and AMUNDI, currently with $2.05 billion in STLA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

153 institutional holders increased their position in Stellantis N.V. [NYSE:STLA] by around 216,939,722 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 48,099,811 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 720,436,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 985,476,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STLA stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 126,721,626 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 4,496,421 shares during the same period.