Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG] Stock trading around $7.86 per share: What’s Next?

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SQBG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 53.22% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -29.06%. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Sequential Brands Group Receives Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standards; Transfer of Listing.

As previously disclosed, on May 25, 2021, Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (“Sequential” or the “Company”) and certain of its subsidiaries received a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that as a result of not having timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-Q”) that the Company was not in compliance with the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). On August 25, 2021, the Company received an additional letter from Nasdaq indicating that the Company remains delinquent in filing the Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 as well as for the period ended June 30, 2021 and therefore is not in compliance with Nasdaq Rule 5250(c)(1). The additional letter states that the Company is required to submit a plan to regain compliance with the rule by September 3, 2021 and that any exception to allow the Company to regain compliance, if granted, would require compliance by November 22, 2021.

On August 31, 2021, the Company and certain of its subsidiaries commenced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings under Chapter 11 of the United States in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The Company received a letter from Nasdaq notifying the Company that, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rules 5101, 5110(b) and IM-5101-1 and as a result of its Chapter 11 filing and the existing non-compliance due to filing delinquencies, the trading of the Company’s common stock will be suspended at the opening of business on September 9, 2021 and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which will remove the Company’s securities from listing and registration on the Nasdaq.

Over the last 12 months, SQBG stock rose by 28.85%.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.18 million, with 1.65 million shares outstanding and 0.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, SQBG stock reached a trading volume of 48498499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Sequential Brands Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $6 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Sequential Brands Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while FBR & Co. analysts kept a Outperform rating on SQBG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sequential Brands Group Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQBG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for SQBG in the course of the last twelve months was 2.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

SQBG Stock Performance Analysis:

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.06. With this latest performance, SQBG shares dropped by -24.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQBG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.15 for Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.73, while it was recorded at 9.36 for the last single week of trading, and 15.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sequential Brands Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 17.00% of SQBG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQBG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,659, which is approximately 27.899% of the company’s market cap and around 11.00% of the total institutional ownership; KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., holding 18,519 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in SQBG stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $81000.0 in SQBG stock with ownership of nearly -78.038% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Sequential Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SQBG] by around 9,319 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 98,687 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 22,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQBG stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 9 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 60,402 shares during the same period.