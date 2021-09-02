Royal Dutch Shell plc [RDS-A] is 12.69% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The company report on September 1, 2021 that Transaction in Own Shares.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4066880 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Royal Dutch Shell plc stands at 1.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.41%.

The market cap for RDS-A stock reached $150.97 billion, with 3.90 billion shares outstanding and 3.89 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.79M shares, RDS-A reached a trading volume of 4066880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Royal Dutch Shell plc [RDS-A]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDS-A shares is $55.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDS-A stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Royal Dutch Shell plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Royal Dutch Shell plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Dutch Shell plc is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDS-A stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for RDS-A in the course of the last twelve months was 9.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has RDS-A stock performed recently?

Royal Dutch Shell plc [RDS-A] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.25. With this latest performance, RDS-A shares dropped by -4.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.62% in the past year of trading.

Royal Dutch Shell plc [RDS-A]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Royal Dutch Shell plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Royal Dutch Shell plc [RDS-A]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDS-A. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Royal Dutch Shell plc go to 8.00%.