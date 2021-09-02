Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] Is Currently -0.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE: RCL] loss -0.59% on the last trading session, reaching $82.24 price per share at the time. The company report on August 20, 2021 that Royal Caribbean Group announces closing of senior unsecured notes offering.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) (the “Company”) announced that it has closed its private offering of $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.500% senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The Notes will mature on August 31, 2026 unless earlier redeemed or repurchased.

The Notes will be issued under an Indenture, dated as of August 19, 2021, between the Company and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee, principal paying agent, transfer agent and registrar.

Royal Caribbean Group represents 254.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.33 billion with the latest information. RCL stock price has been found in the range of $81.89 to $83.79.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.20M shares, RCL reached a trading volume of 3504054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $92.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Berenberg analysts kept a Sell rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Group is set at 3.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 217.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.19.

Trading performance analysis for RCL stock

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.40. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 10.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.79 for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.88, while it was recorded at 82.19 for the last single week of trading, and 81.26 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.80 and a Gross Margin at -80.83. Royal Caribbean Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -262.47.

Return on Total Capital for RCL is now -11.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 228.24. Additionally, RCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] managed to generate an average of -$68,205 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Royal Caribbean Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]

There are presently around $14,744 million, or 71.30% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,728,598, which is approximately 0.464% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 22,573,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 billion in RCL stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.72 billion in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 41.852% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 338 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE:RCL] by around 22,985,957 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 12,816,417 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 143,472,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,274,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,344,391 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,995,065 shares during the same period.