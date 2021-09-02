RenovoRx Inc. [RNXT] Stock trading around $9.24 per share: What’s Next?

RenovoRx Inc. [NASDAQ: RNXT] loss -7.51% on the last trading session, reaching $9.24 price per share at the time.

RenovoRx Inc. represents 8.21 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $75.84 million with the latest information. RNXT stock price has been found in the range of $8.30 to $10.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.33M shares, RNXT reached a trading volume of 3049318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RenovoRx Inc. is set at 4.59

Trading performance analysis for RNXT stock

RenovoRx Inc. [RNXT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Additionally, RNXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2,605.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 796.29.

RenovoRx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.