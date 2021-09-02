REE Automotive Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares [REE] is -44.54% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

REE Automotive Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares [NASDAQ: REE] loss -4.33% on the last trading session, reaching $5.74 price per share at the time. The company report on August 19, 2021 that REE Automotive Awarded $17 USD Million Funding from the UK Government.

Funding will allow REE to advance commercial production of its breakthrough REEcorner™ technology and ultra-modular EV platforms.

Project to help accelerate industry shift towards net zero-emissions with REE’s technology designed to support extensive range of electric vehicles.

REE Automotive Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares represents 197.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.72 billion with the latest information. REE stock price has been found in the range of $5.66 to $6.189.

If compared to the average trading volume of 469.53K shares, REE reached a trading volume of 4602046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about REE Automotive Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares [REE]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for REE Automotive Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for REE Automotive Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for REE Automotive Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares is set at 0.90 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for REE stock

REE Automotive Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares [REE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.02. With this latest performance, REE shares dropped by -42.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.67% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.10 for REE Automotive Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares [REE], while it was recorded at 7.54 for the last single week of trading.

REE Automotive Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares [REE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, REE Automotive Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares [REE] managed to generate an average of -$38,106 per employee.REE Automotive Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at REE Automotive Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares [REE]

Positions in REE Automotive Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in REE Automotive Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares [NASDAQ:REE] by around 6,422,458 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 3,631,146 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,744,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,798,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REE stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,416,372 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,396,222 shares during the same period.