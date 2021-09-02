Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] moved up 6.89: Why It’s Important

Realogy Holdings Corp. [NYSE: RLGY] traded at a high on 09/01/21, posting a 6.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.76. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Coldwell Banker Realty Lists Sprawling Over 13-Acre Oceanfront Santa Barbara Compound For $33.95 Million.

Sally Hanseth, a Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialist affiliated with the Montecito office of Coldwell Banker Realty, and Dusty Baker of The Dusty Baker Group in Santa Barbara, have co-listed Casa Paloma, a sprawling over 13-acre oceanfront compound for $33,950,000. The property, located on flat land majestically perched along approximately 400 feet of Pacific oceanfront, is a one-of-a-kind offering rarely found in Southern California. Located at 4653 Via Roblada in Santa Barbara, Calif., the Andalusian Spanish farmhouse property, currently in mid construction, gives the illusion of being secluded in privacy thousands of miles away, yet located only minutes from the heart of Santa Barbara and the city’s private airport and luxury amenities. The home is being marketed as a Coldwell Banker Global Luxury property. See the listing.

“When the current owner purchased this property, it hadn’t changed hands for more than 60 years, presenting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to secure one of the rare, large bluff-top parcels in Santa Barbara’s prestigious and private Hope Ranch community,” said Hanseth. “Casa Paloma offers an awe-inspiring front row seat to the Pacific Ocean, where on most days you can see whales, dolphins and sea lions from the property, as well as the Channel Islands and Santa Ynez mountains. It completely redefines the modern-day compound as a secluded and sophisticated live, work and play retreat.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2846285 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Realogy Holdings Corp. stands at 3.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.99%.

The market cap for RLGY stock reached $2.13 billion, with 116.50 million shares outstanding and 114.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, RLGY reached a trading volume of 2846285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLGY shares is $22.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLGY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Realogy Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Realogy Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on RLGY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realogy Holdings Corp. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for RLGY in the course of the last twelve months was 2.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has RLGY stock performed recently?

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.57. With this latest performance, RLGY shares gained by 8.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.19 for Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.63, while it was recorded at 17.82 for the last single week of trading, and 16.18 for the last 200 days.

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.74 and a Gross Margin at +16.64. Realogy Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.79.

Return on Total Capital for RLGY is now 6.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 221.44. Additionally, RLGY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 203.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] managed to generate an average of -$38,156 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Realogy Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLGY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realogy Holdings Corp. go to 27.70%.

Insider trade positions for Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]

There are presently around $2,357 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLGY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,813,248, which is approximately 2.45% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,652,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $349.92 million in RLGY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $223.53 million in RLGY stock with ownership of nearly 9.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realogy Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Realogy Holdings Corp. [NYSE:RLGY] by around 11,757,562 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 9,552,537 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 104,347,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,657,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLGY stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,349,462 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 5,273,938 shares during the same period.