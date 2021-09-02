Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] stock Upgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $5

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PIRS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.02% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 29.88%. The company report on August 24, 2021 that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Announces PRS-220 Presentation at ERS Highlighting Preclinical Data for CTGF Inhibitor.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin® technology platform for respiratory diseases, cancer, and other indications, announced the presentation of preclinical data for PRS-220, a connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) inhibitor the Company is developing for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) via oral inhaled administration, at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2021. The poster is now available for viewing by registered participants, and a copy of the poster is available here. A presentation accompanying the poster will take place during a session scheduled on Sunday, September 5, 2021, 1:15PM – 2:15PM CET.

The poster presentation provides the rationale and supportive data for the advantages of a local intervention against CTGF with PRS-220. Based on head-to-head preclinical studies, the data show that PRS-220 demonstrates a more potent and durable target engagement profile compared to a clinical-stage, systemically delivered anti-CTGF antibody benchmark. Additionally, the targeting of CTGF locally in the lung shows increased attenuation of fibrotic lung remodeling in vivo compared to the systemically delivered antibody. This outcome correlates with superior lung tissue exposure of PRS-220 compared to that of the systemically administered antibody in head-to-head studies, where intratracheally administered PRS-220 efficiently penetrates the fibrotic, interstitial lung tissue of mice. Finally, the drug-like properties data demonstrate the suitability of PRS-220 for delivery to the lung via nebulization.

Over the last 12 months, PIRS stock rose by 88.46%. The average equity rating for PIRS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $349.33 million, with 61.91 million shares outstanding and 59.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, PIRS stock reached a trading volume of 2962670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS]:

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2019, representing the official price target for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on PIRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.19.

PIRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.88. With this latest performance, PIRS shares gained by 53.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 99.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.31 for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.80, while it was recorded at 4.76 for the last single week of trading, and 2.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.68. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126.97.

Return on Total Capital for PIRS is now -58.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -90.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.67. Additionally, PIRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] managed to generate an average of -$302,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $144 million, or 47.20% of PIRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PIRS stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 5,328,239, which is approximately -3.027% of the company’s market cap and around 11.59% of the total institutional ownership; AQUILO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,196,527 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.23 million in PIRS stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $15.91 million in PIRS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:PIRS] by around 7,967,543 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 13,410,428 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 5,272,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,650,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PIRS stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,292,208 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,197,313 shares during the same period.