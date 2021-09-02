Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR-A] is -6.06% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE: PBR-A] price plunged by -1.14 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on June 22, 2021 that Skyharbour Resources Receives $1.39 Million from Exercise of Warrants.

The one-year PBR-A stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.77. The average equity rating for PBR-A stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR-A]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBR-A shares is $12.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBR-A stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBR-A stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22.

PBR-A Stock Performance Analysis:

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR-A] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.89. With this latest performance, PBR-A shares gained by 0.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.95% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Fundamentals:

PBR-A Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBR-A. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras go to 9.10%.