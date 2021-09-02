NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] gain 277.85% so far this year. What now?

NeuroMetrix Inc. [NASDAQ: NURO] traded at a low on 08/31/21, posting a -13.98 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.94. The company report on July 26, 2021 that NeuroMetrix Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication of a Randomized Controlled Trial of its Wearable Neurostimulation Technology for Treatment of Fibromyalgia.

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) announced a publication titled “Effects of Wearable Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation on Fibromyalgia: A Randomized Controlled Trial” in the Journal of Pain Research. The article is available online at the journal website.

The article reports an intention-to-treat analysis of a double-blind, randomized, sham-controlled trial that compared 3-months of at-home treatment with a standard (active) or low dose (sham) Quell device in 119 subjects with fibromyalgia.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2841986 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NeuroMetrix Inc. stands at 23.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.82%.

The market cap for NURO stock reached $40.60 million, with 4.16 million shares outstanding and 3.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.72M shares, NURO reached a trading volume of 2841986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for NeuroMetrix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2016, representing the official price target for NeuroMetrix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on NURO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeuroMetrix Inc. is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for NURO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.57. With this latest performance, NURO shares dropped by -8.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 250.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 590.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NURO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.27 for NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.13, while it was recorded at 12.54 for the last single week of trading, and 4.97 for the last 200 days.

NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.23 and a Gross Margin at +71.15. NeuroMetrix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.36.

Return on Total Capital for NURO is now -26.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.22. Additionally, NURO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] managed to generate an average of -$104,610 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.NeuroMetrix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Earnings analysis for NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NURO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NeuroMetrix Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO]

There are presently around $4 million, or 16.10% of NURO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NURO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 150,000, which is approximately 53.589% of the company’s market cap and around 11.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 66,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.79 million in NURO stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $0.55 million in NURO stock with ownership of nearly 3.668% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NeuroMetrix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in NeuroMetrix Inc. [NASDAQ:NURO] by around 89,764 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 76,484 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 170,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 337,075 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NURO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,122 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 76,213 shares during the same period.