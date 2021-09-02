MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] is 24.16% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE: MFA] jumped around 0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.83 at the close of the session, up 0.62%. The company report on August 26, 2021 that MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Dividends on Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock.

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors has declared the payment of dividends on the Company’s outstanding 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”) and 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series C Preferred Stock”).

In accordance with the terms of the Series B Preferred Stock, the Board of Directors has declared a preferred stock dividend of $0.46875 per share for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. This dividend is payable on September 30, 2021, to Series B Preferred stockholders of record as of September 8, 2021.

MFA Financial Inc. stock is now 24.16% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MFA Stock saw the intraday high of $4.85 and lowest of $4.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.90, which means current price is +33.80% above from all time high which was touched on 06/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, MFA reached a trading volume of 3106805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFA shares is $4.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for MFA Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for MFA Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on MFA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MFA Financial Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10.

How has MFA stock performed recently?

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.47. With this latest performance, MFA shares gained by 3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.90 for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.65, while it was recorded at 4.79 for the last single week of trading, and 4.23 for the last 200 days.

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.75 and a Gross Margin at +82.34. MFA Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -297.22.

Return on Total Capital for MFA is now 0.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 171.77. Additionally, MFA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] managed to generate an average of -$11,923,140 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Insider trade positions for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]

There are presently around $1,336 million, or 63.80% of MFA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MFA stocks are: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. with ownership of 42,554,179, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.59% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,841,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $202.09 million in MFA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $195.66 million in MFA stock with ownership of nearly -10.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MFA Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE:MFA] by around 24,146,699 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 24,159,167 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 228,222,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,528,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MFA stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,520,825 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,977,826 shares during the same period.