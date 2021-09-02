Maxim Group lifts Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Elys Game Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: ELYS] plunged by -$0.69 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $6.18 during the day while it closed the day at $5.93. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Elys Game Technology and Grand Central Announce License Approval in Washington, DC.

Class B license model represents a potential paradigm shift for the sports betting market across the United States.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ELYS) (NEO:ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, and Grand Central LLC (“Grand Central”), an independently owned operator of the Grand Central Restaurant & Bar located in the Adams Morgan area of Washington, D.C., announced the grant by the District of Columbia’s Office of Lottery and Gaming (OLG) of a Class B Operator license to Grand Central to operate a sportsbook within the Grand Central Restaurant & Bar and of a provisional Class B Standard Management Services Provider License to the Company in conjunction with management services to be provided to Grand Central.

Elys Game Technology Corp. stock has also gained 43.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ELYS stock has inclined by 23.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.23% and gained 0.51% year-on date.

The market cap for ELYS stock reached $129.27 million, with 22.01 million shares outstanding and 15.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, ELYS reached a trading volume of 9566214 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Elys Game Technology Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elys Game Technology Corp. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

ELYS stock trade performance evaluation

Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.58. With this latest performance, ELYS shares gained by 39.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 242.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.20 for Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.29, while it was recorded at 5.14 for the last single week of trading, and 4.69 for the last 200 days.

Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.06. Elys Game Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.66.

Return on Total Capital for ELYS is now -14.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.08. Additionally, ELYS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] managed to generate an average of -$95,545 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Elys Game Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.50% of ELYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELYS stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 94,460, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE, LLP, holding 81,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.48 million in ELYS stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.32 million in ELYS stock with ownership of nearly -36.128% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elys Game Technology Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Elys Game Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:ELYS] by around 147,557 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 292,300 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 85,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 354,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELYS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 143,611 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 91,446 shares during the same period.