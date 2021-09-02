Market cap of Zillow Group Inc. [Z] reaches 17.77B – now what?

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: Z] closed the trading session at $98.65 on 09/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $95.70, while the highest price level was $99.6653. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Zillow, United Negro College Fund and Black Tech Ventures to Host Hackathon for Students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Challenge aims to increase the number of Black students in the early-career tech talent pipeline. Participants will innovate housing solutions as they learn skills and compete for $90,000 in cash and prizes.

Registration is now open for Zillow’s first hackathon for students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) around the country. Beginning September 23, the seven-day virtual competition challenges students to develop and pitch creative and impactful tech solutions that align with Zillow’s goal to help consumers overcome obstacles on their journey to find a home. Nearly $90,000 in cash and prizes is up for grabs as students gain real-world experience in the technology industry.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.00 percent and weekly performance of -1.31 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, Z reached to a volume of 3225681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zillow Group Inc. [Z]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $164.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Standpoint Research have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Zillow Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 3.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.43.

Z stock trade performance evaluation

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.31. With this latest performance, Z shares dropped by -5.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.16 for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.76, while it was recorded at 97.49 for the last single week of trading, and 125.92 for the last 200 days.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zillow Group Inc. [Z] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.06 and a Gross Margin at +45.16. Zillow Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.85.

Return on Total Capital for Z is now 0.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zillow Group Inc. [Z] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.14. Additionally, Z Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zillow Group Inc. [Z] managed to generate an average of -$29,454 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 48.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,671 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 36,394,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.94% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 13,708,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 billion in Z stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.22 billion in Z stock with ownership of nearly 2.827% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zillow Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 292 institutional holders increased their position in Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:Z] by around 15,313,181 shares. Additionally, 245 investors decreased positions by around 11,676,997 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 172,407,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,397,306 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. Z stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,137,200 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 3,140,658 shares during the same period.