Market cap of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] reaches 682.05M – now what?

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RIGL] gained 8.16% or 0.31 points to close at $4.11 with a heavy trading volume of 3582855 shares. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Data from NIH/NHLBI-Sponsored Phase 2 Trial of Fostamatinib in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients Published in Clinical Infectious Diseases.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL), announced the publication of results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the safety of fostamatinib for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19, in Clinical Infectious Diseases, an official publication of the Infectious Disease Society of America. The study was sponsored by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), in collaboration with Inova Health System.

“As cases of COVID continue to surge across the world, improved therapies for patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are urgently needed,” said Richard Childs, M.D., Clinical Director of the NHLBI at the NIH. “We are encouraged to see that for COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization, fostamatinib in combination with the standard of care was shown to be well tolerated in the study. Patients treated with fostamatinib not only had less severe adverse events, but were observed to have improved clinical outcomes compared to those receiving placebo and standard of care.”.

It opened the trading session at $3.79, the shares rose to $4.125 and dropped to $3.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RIGL points out that the company has recorded 14.80% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -92.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, RIGL reached to a volume of 3582855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $7 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2019, representing the official price target for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on RIGL stock. On March 01, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for RIGL shares from 9 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

Trading performance analysis for RIGL stock

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.02. With this latest performance, RIGL shares gained by 8.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.92 for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.03, while it was recorded at 3.85 for the last single week of trading, and 3.79 for the last 200 days.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.67 and a Gross Margin at +99.18. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.38.

Return on Total Capital for RIGL is now -35.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.87. Additionally, RIGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] managed to generate an average of -$176,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]

There are presently around $585 million, or 85.90% of RIGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIGL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 25,524,603, which is approximately 0.072% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,752,909 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.85 million in RIGL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $43.94 million in RIGL stock with ownership of nearly -14.579% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RIGL] by around 13,552,136 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 15,262,471 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 113,606,215 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,420,822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIGL stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,630,221 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,148,175 shares during the same period.