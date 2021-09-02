Market cap of Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] reaches 1.49B – now what?

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE: HIMS] price plunged by -1.50 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Following Strong Growth, Hims & Hers Appoints Chief Growth Officer.

Responsible for driving continued growth across an expanding number of telehealth specialties, Mike Chi brings vast experience to help expand fast-growing expansion categories.

On the heels of strong Q2 earnings, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS) has appointed Mike Chi as the company’s first-ever Chief Growth Officer. Chi brings a wealth of experience in the women’s market and will be responsible in this new role for driving continued growth across Hims & Hers’ multi-specialty telehealth platform.

A sum of 2864703 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.29M shares. Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares reached a high of $8.21 and dropped to a low of $7.57 until finishing in the latest session at $7.88.

The one-year HIMS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.2. The average equity rating for HIMS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMS shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on HIMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hims & Hers Health Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

HIMS Stock Performance Analysis:

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, HIMS shares dropped by -2.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.37 for Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.85, while it was recorded at 7.72 for the last single week of trading, and 12.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hims & Hers Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for HIMS is now -2.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] managed to generate an average of -$222,491 per employee.Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.10 and a Current Ratio set at 12.30.

HIMS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hims & Hers Health Inc. go to 54.30%.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $589 million, or 56.40% of HIMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMS stocks are: THRIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 15,303,963, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XVI, LLC, holding 10,186,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.27 million in HIMS stocks shares; and INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XV, LLC, currently with $80.27 million in HIMS stock with ownership of nearly 9.782% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hims & Hers Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE:HIMS] by around 7,233,974 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 3,556,045 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 64,011,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,801,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMS stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,901,324 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,013,643 shares during the same period.