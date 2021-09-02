Market cap of Flex Ltd. [FLEX] reaches 8.82B – now what?

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] jumped around 0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $18.59 at the close of the session, up 0.05%. The company report on August 25, 2021 that MEDIA ALERT: Diversified Manufacturer Hiring 100+ Positions in Salt Lake City.

Flex, a diversified manufacturer, invites job seekers to attend a career fair on September 2 at the Hilton Garden Inn Salt Lake City Airport.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), a diversified global manufacturer, is looking for qualified candidates to launch its first Utah facility in Salt Lake City with more than 100 open positions, spanning engineering, operations, program management and human resources, among other functions. The company is hosting a career fair for candidates to learn more about the open roles on Thursday, September 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. MDT at the Hilton Garden Inn Salt Lake City Airport.

Flex Ltd. stock is now 3.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FLEX Stock saw the intraday high of $18.80 and lowest of $18.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.04, which means current price is +19.84% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, FLEX reached a trading volume of 2881024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Flex Ltd. [FLEX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLEX shares is $23.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLEX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cross Research have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $21 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Flex Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on FLEX stock. On October 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FLEX shares from 12 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 11.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has FLEX stock performed recently?

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.81. With this latest performance, FLEX shares gained by 4.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.27 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.56, while it was recorded at 18.56 for the last single week of trading, and 17.84 for the last 200 days.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 15.95%.

Insider trade positions for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]

There are presently around $8,717 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 58,504,867, which is approximately -3.071% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 46,242,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $859.65 million in FLEX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $687.35 million in FLEX stock with ownership of nearly 3.825% of the company’s market capitalization.

149 institutional holders increased their position in Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ:FLEX] by around 27,880,875 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 36,508,278 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 404,504,316 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 468,893,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLEX stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,573,554 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 12,813,193 shares during the same period.