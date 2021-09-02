Market cap of Creatd Inc. [CRTD] reaches 39.80M – now what?

Creatd Inc. [NASDAQ: CRTD] price surged by 13.00 percent to reach at $0.39. The company report on August 20, 2021 that Creatd Announces C-Suite and Other Leadership Changes.

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) (“Creatd” or the “Company”), a creator-first holding company, announced changes to its executive leadership structure, effective as of August 13, 2021.

Under the Company’s newly constituted four-pillar structure, consisting of Creatd’s Labs, Partners, Ventures, and Studios segments, Jeremy Frommer and Laurie Weisberg will lead Creatd as co-CEOs. Justin Maury will replace Ms. Weisberg in the COO role, while continuing to serve as Creatd’s President and overseeing technology development as the head of Creatd Labs; Mr. Maury will report directly to Mr. Frommer and Ms. Weisberg.

A sum of 2744007 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.08M shares. Creatd Inc. shares reached a high of $3.4615 and dropped to a low of $3.00 until finishing in the latest session at $3.39.

Guru’s Opinion on Creatd Inc. [CRTD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creatd Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.30.

CRTD Stock Performance Analysis:

Creatd Inc. [CRTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.31. With this latest performance, CRTD shares dropped by -1.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.72 for Creatd Inc. [CRTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.38, while it was recorded at 3.00 for the last single week of trading, and 3.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Creatd Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Creatd Inc. [CRTD] shares currently have an operating margin of -1343.49. Creatd Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1996.32.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Creatd Inc. [CRTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.85. Additionally, CRTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Creatd Inc. [CRTD] managed to generate an average of -$576,495 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Creatd Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Creatd Inc. [CRTD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 8.50% of CRTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 350,762, which is approximately 165.066% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; KEPOS CAPITAL LP, holding 200,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.68 million in CRTD stocks shares; and CM MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.64 million in CRTD stock with ownership of nearly 153.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Creatd Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Creatd Inc. [NASDAQ:CRTD] by around 492,739 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 64,401 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 431,303 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 988,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRTD stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 138,494 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 64,401 shares during the same period.