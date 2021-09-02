Market cap of C3.ai Inc. [AI] reaches 5.37B – now what?

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] jumped around 1.57 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $53.11 at the close of the session, up 3.05%. The company report on September 2, 2021 that C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

First Quarter Revenue of $52.4 million, increased 29% year over year.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI software company, announced results for its fiscal first quarter ended July 31, 2021.

C3.ai Inc. stock is now -61.72% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AI Stock saw the intraday high of $55.58 and lowest of $52.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 183.90, which means current price is +19.75% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, AI reached a trading volume of 8621390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about C3.ai Inc. [AI]?

Needham have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $166, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on AI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.82.

How has AI stock performed recently?

C3.ai Inc. [AI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.86. With this latest performance, AI shares gained by 6.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.00% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.35 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.20, while it was recorded at 51.18 for the last single week of trading.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

Earnings analysis for C3.ai Inc. [AI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for C3.ai Inc. go to -13.02%.

Insider trade positions for C3.ai Inc. [AI]

There are presently around $2,232 million, or 42.60% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: BAKER HUGHES HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 8,650,476, which is approximately -20% of the company’s market cap and around 19.40% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., holding 6,015,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $319.51 million in AI stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $210.78 million in AI stock with ownership of nearly 270.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

166 institutional holders increased their position in C3.ai Inc. [NYSE:AI] by around 10,069,602 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 14,536,640 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 17,416,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,023,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AI stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,753,564 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,729,189 shares during the same period.