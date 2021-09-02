Market cap of ADT Inc. [ADT] reaches 7.05B – now what?

ADT Inc. [NYSE: ADT] gained 1.64% on the last trading session, reaching $8.70 price per share at the time. The company report on August 5, 2021 that ADT Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Continuing progress against 2021 objectivesResidential subscriber growth remains strongCommercial rebound underwayProactively improving capital structure.

ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), the most trusted brand in smart home and small business security, reported results for the second quarter of 2021.

ADT Inc. represents 820.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.05 billion with the latest information. ADT stock price has been found in the range of $8.56 to $8.775.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, ADT reached a trading volume of 3373203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ADT Inc. [ADT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADT shares is $11.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for ADT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $8 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for ADT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $8, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on ADT stock. On January 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ADT shares from 10 to 10.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADT Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADT in the course of the last twelve months was 5.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for ADT stock

ADT Inc. [ADT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.84. With this latest performance, ADT shares dropped by -18.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.40 for ADT Inc. [ADT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.81, while it was recorded at 8.47 for the last single week of trading, and 9.23 for the last 200 days.

ADT Inc. [ADT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADT Inc. [ADT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.04 and a Gross Margin at +33.64. ADT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.89.

Return on Total Capital for ADT is now 1.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ADT Inc. [ADT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 317.14. Additionally, ADT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 314.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ADT Inc. [ADT] managed to generate an average of -$30,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.ADT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

ADT Inc. [ADT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT Inc. go to -7.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ADT Inc. [ADT]

There are presently around $6,469 million, or 97.30% of ADT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADT stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 608,927,824, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 17,253,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.11 million in ADT stocks shares; and ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $133.23 million in ADT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in ADT Inc. [NYSE:ADT] by around 41,783,412 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 26,396,839 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 675,433,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 743,613,879 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADT stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,032,612 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 9,932,825 shares during the same period.