Market cap of Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] reaches 733.77M – now what?

Acasti Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: ACST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -16.77% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -26.62%. The company report on August 27, 2021 that Acasti Pharma Announces Successful Completion of its Merger with Grace Therapeutics, Inc., Voting Results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Reverse Stock Split.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti”) (NASDAQ: ACST–TSX-V: ACST), announced the completion of its previously disclosed acquisition of Grace Therapeutics, Inc. (“Grace”) via merger. The successful completion of the merger positions Acasti to build a premier, late-stage specialty pharma company focused on rare diseases. Based on management’s current forecasts, Acasti expects to have enough cash on its balance sheet following the merger to provide at least two years of operating runway. The combined companies will be led by Jan D’Alvise as President and Chief Executive Officer, under the oversight of Acasti’s newly elected Board of Directors, comprised of four re-elected directors of Acasti and two Grace nominees newly elected as directors (with a third Grace nominee expected to be nominated prior to the next annual meeting of shareholders). All Grace employees will transition to Acasti and they will continue to maintain a research and development laboratory and commercial presence in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

Jan D’Alvise, Acasti’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “I’d like thank our shareholders for your strong vote of confidence in supporting this transaction, as well as the Acasti and Grace boards and management teams who worked tirelessly to make this transaction possible. We believe the Grace acquisition will be truly transformative, creating new and exciting opportunities for us in sizable markets with substantial unmet medical needs. With the transaction now complete, we look forward to aggressively executing on our mission of building a premier, late-stage specialty pharma company with a large portfolio of drug candidates focused on rare diseases. As previously discussed, Grace’s technologies enable us to customize the formulation of marketed drugs in new ways that have the potential to address significant unmet medical needs by achieving faster onset of action, enhanced efficacy, reduced side effects, and more convenient drug delivery – all of which can help to increase compliance and improve patient outcomes. We are extremely encouraged by the outlook for the business and look forward to providing regular updates as we execute on our strategy.”.

Over the last 12 months, ACST stock rose by 36.39%. The one-year Acasti Pharma Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.95. The average equity rating for ACST stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $733.77 million, with 208.38 million shares outstanding and 202.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, ACST stock reached a trading volume of 3100298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACST shares is $2.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Acasti Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Acasti Pharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acasti Pharma Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3668.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

ACST Stock Performance Analysis:

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.62. With this latest performance, ACST shares dropped by -31.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.33 for Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.92, while it was recorded at 3.29 for the last single week of trading, and 4.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Acasti Pharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] shares currently have an operating margin of -5532.14 and a Gross Margin at -410.20. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10039.80.

Return on Total Capital for ACST is now -31.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.15. Additionally, ACST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Acasti Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 25.80.