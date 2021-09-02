Market Analysts see The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] gaining to $135. Time to buy?

The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE: BX] traded at a high on 09/01/21, posting a 1.42 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $127.52. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Blackstone Funds Complete Acquisition of QTS Realty Trust.

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) announced that affiliates of Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc., and Blackstone Property Partners have completed their previously announced acquisition of QTS Realty Trust for approximately $10 billion, including debt. QTS’ common stock, Series A preferred stock and Series B preferred stock will no longer be listed on any public market.

Greg Blank and Tyler Henritze, Senior Managing Directors at Blackstone, said, “We are thrilled to complete this transaction and are excited about the future of QTS. QTS aligns with one of Blackstone’s highest conviction themes – data proliferation – and the required investment makes it well suited as a long-term holding for our perpetual capital vehicles. We look forward to working with QTS and its world-class management team to further scale the business to meet the rising demand for data centers.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3830397 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Blackstone Group Inc. stands at 2.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.01%.

The market cap for BX stock reached $150.47 billion, with 721.14 million shares outstanding and 654.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, BX reached a trading volume of 3830397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $116.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for The Blackstone Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for The Blackstone Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on BX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Blackstone Group Inc. is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for BX in the course of the last twelve months was 1353.12.

How has BX stock performed recently?

The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.69. With this latest performance, BX shares gained by 10.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.72 for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.59, while it was recorded at 124.75 for the last single week of trading, and 83.41 for the last 200 days.

The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.05 and a Gross Margin at +98.16. The Blackstone Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.15.

Return on Total Capital for BX is now 11.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.34. Additionally, BX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] managed to generate an average of $330,288 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Earnings analysis for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Blackstone Group Inc. go to 21.09%.

Insider trade positions for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]

There are presently around $55,699 million, or 64.70% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,344,478, which is approximately 2.26% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,579,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.9 billion in BX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.76 billion in BX stock with ownership of nearly -42.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Blackstone Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 682 institutional holders increased their position in The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 59,899,097 shares. Additionally, 487 investors decreased positions by around 39,035,961 shares, while 225 investors held positions by with 337,849,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 436,784,398 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 199 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,128,923 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 6,721,258 shares during the same period.