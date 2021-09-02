Loop Capital slashes price target on Kansas City Southern [KSU] – find out why.

Kansas City Southern [NYSE: KSU] gained 3.84% on the last trading session, reaching $291.44 price per share at the time. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Kansas City Southern Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal From Canadian Pacific Railway.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”) announced that it has received an unsolicited proposal from Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (“CP”) reaffirming its interest in acquiring KCS.

In its proposal, CP reiterated identical terms to the proposal made on August 10, 2021, whereby holders of KCS common stock would receive 2.884 CP common shares and $90 in cash for each share of KCS common stock held. In addition, CP reiterated that holders of KCS preferred stock would receive $37.50 in cash for each share of KCS preferred stock held.

Kansas City Southern represents 90.77 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.31 billion with the latest information. KSU stock price has been found in the range of $280.98 to $292.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 881.12K shares, KSU reached a trading volume of 2917089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kansas City Southern [KSU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSU shares is $290.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSU stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Kansas City Southern shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $275 to $305. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Kansas City Southern stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $265 to $310, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on KSU stock. On April 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KSU shares from 255 to 286.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kansas City Southern is set at 5.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSU in the course of the last twelve months was 40.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for KSU stock

Kansas City Southern [KSU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.67. With this latest performance, KSU shares gained by 9.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.88 for Kansas City Southern [KSU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 278.97, while it was recorded at 290.47 for the last single week of trading, and 249.45 for the last 200 days.

Kansas City Southern [KSU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kansas City Southern [KSU] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.26 and a Gross Margin at +39.26. Kansas City Southern’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.44.

Return on Total Capital for KSU is now 12.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kansas City Southern [KSU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.67. Additionally, KSU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kansas City Southern [KSU] managed to generate an average of $94,603 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Kansas City Southern’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Kansas City Southern [KSU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kansas City Southern go to 16.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kansas City Southern [KSU]

There are presently around $21,883 million, or 83.60% of KSU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,477,714, which is approximately -0.374% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,637,777 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 billion in KSU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.16 billion in KSU stock with ownership of nearly -3.472% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kansas City Southern stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 299 institutional holders increased their position in Kansas City Southern [NYSE:KSU] by around 15,491,625 shares. Additionally, 438 investors decreased positions by around 19,124,928 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 40,467,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,084,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSU stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,513,098 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 4,547,948 shares during the same period.