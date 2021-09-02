Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] moved up 8.06: Why It’s Important

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [NASDAQ: GRUB] price surged by 8.06 percent to reach at $1.46. The company report on August 25, 2021 that Independent Restaurants Can Streamline Operations of Online Orders Through New Clover and Grubhub Integration.

Integration offers restaurants an opportunity to increase order volumes while aggregating inventory, menu, and order management via the Clover platform.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, including the Clover® point-of-sale and business management platform, and Grubhub, (NASDAQ: GRUB), a leading U.S. food-ordering and delivery marketplace, announced a direct integration of the Clover and Grubhub platforms to help thousands of independent restaurants more efficiently manage and fulfill online orders.

A sum of 6853617 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.25M shares. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. shares reached a high of $19.8399 and dropped to a low of $19.07 until finishing in the latest session at $19.58.

Guru’s Opinion on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]:

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on GRUB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71.

GRUB Stock Performance Analysis:

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.73. With this latest performance, GRUB shares gained by 10.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.41 for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.71, while it was recorded at 18.40 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.24 and a Gross Margin at +24.58. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.39.

Return on Total Capital for GRUB is now -0.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.64. Additionally, GRUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.77.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] Insider Position Details

105 institutional holders increased their position in Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [NASDAQ:GRUB] by around 27,258,811 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 240,041,696 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 158,125,153 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,175,354 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRUB stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,729,820 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 112,643,371 shares during the same period.