Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] moved up 1.82: Why It’s Important

Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE: INVH] gained 1.82% on the last trading session, reaching $41.93 price per share at the time. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Invitation Homes Inc. Announces Pricing of $650 Million of 2.000% Senior Notes due 2031.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) announced that its operating partnership, Invitation Homes Operating Partnership LP (the “Operating Partnership”), has priced a public offering of $650 million aggregate principal amount of 2.000% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “Notes”). The Notes were priced at 98.396% of the principal amount and will mature on August 15, 2031. The offering is expected to close on August 6, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed, jointly and severally, by the Company, Invitation Homes OP GP LLC and IH Merger Sub, LLC.

The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay secured indebtedness, including all of the class D certificates of the securitization-related mortgage loans labeled IH 2018-1, IH 2018-2, IH 2018-3 and IH 2018-4 and thereafter any remaining net proceeds will be used to repay a portion of the securitization-related mortgage loan labeled IH 2017-2.

Invitation Homes Inc. represents 567.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.05 billion with the latest information. INVH stock price has been found in the range of $41.29 to $42.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, INVH reached a trading volume of 4213003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVH shares is $43.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVH stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Invitation Homes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Invitation Homes Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on INVH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitation Homes Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for INVH in the course of the last twelve months was 96.95.

Trading performance analysis for INVH stock

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.62. With this latest performance, INVH shares gained by 3.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.66 for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.69, while it was recorded at 41.04 for the last single week of trading, and 33.71 for the last 200 days.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.29 and a Gross Margin at +10.44. Invitation Homes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.35.

Return on Total Capital for INVH is now 0.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.72. Additionally, INVH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] managed to generate an average of $168,503 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 56.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitation Homes Inc. go to 10.79%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]

There are presently around $23,353 million, or 97.80% of INVH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,612,092, which is approximately 0.529% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,721,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 billion in INVH stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $1.16 billion in INVH stock with ownership of nearly -1.304% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invitation Homes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 216 institutional holders increased their position in Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE:INVH] by around 43,992,738 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 59,549,219 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 453,406,734 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 556,948,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVH stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,286,109 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,950,934 shares during the same period.