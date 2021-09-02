Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] stock Upgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $34

Invesco Ltd. [NYSE: IVZ] closed the trading session at $25.16 on 09/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.69, while the highest price level was $25.46. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Invesco Ltd. To Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) announced that Marty Flanagan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Allison Dukes, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, a virtual event, on September 14, 2021 at 8:15am ET.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on http://ir.invesco.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available following the event.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 44.35 percent and weekly performance of -0.71 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, IVZ reached to a volume of 5168030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVZ shares is $30.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Invesco Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $16.50, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on IVZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Ltd. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVZ in the course of the last twelve months was 11.48.

IVZ stock trade performance evaluation

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.71. With this latest performance, IVZ shares gained by 2.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 147.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.83 for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.32, while it was recorded at 25.25 for the last single week of trading, and 23.68 for the last 200 days.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd. go to 22.55%.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,321 million, or 83.10% of IVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,969,255, which is approximately 0.462% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,657,790 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $997.79 million in IVZ stocks shares; and TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $924.77 million in IVZ stock with ownership of nearly 0.039% of the company’s market capitalization.

270 institutional holders increased their position in Invesco Ltd. [NYSE:IVZ] by around 24,532,385 shares. Additionally, 268 investors decreased positions by around 22,887,153 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 243,560,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 290,979,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVZ stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,957,057 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,938,177 shares during the same period.