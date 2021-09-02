Incyte Corporation [INCY] stock Upgrade by The Benchmark Company analyst, price target now $89

Incyte Corporation [NASDAQ: INCY] surged by $0.54 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $80.30 during the day while it closed the day at $77.03. The company report on August 27, 2021 that Incyte and MorphoSys Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi® (tafasitamab) in Combination With Lenalidomide for the Treatment of Adults With Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma.

– The decision by the European Commission is based on data from the L-MIND study evaluating Minjuvi in combination with lenalidomide as a treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL- Minjuvi is a new therapeutic option for eligible DLBCL patients in the European Union (EU), addressing an urgent unmet medical need- In Europe, each year approximately 16,000 patients are diagnosed with relapsed or refractory DLBCL1,2,3.

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) and MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR; NASDAQ:MOR) announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted conditional marketing authorization for Minjuvi® (tafasitamab) in combination with lenalidomide, followed by Minjuvi monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). The EC decision follows the positive opinion received from the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in June 2021 recommending the conditional marketing authorization of Minjuvi.

Incyte Corporation stock has also gained 1.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INCY stock has declined by -7.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.61% and lost -11.44% year-on date.

The market cap for INCY stock reached $16.89 billion, with 220.08 million shares outstanding and 217.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, INCY reached a trading volume of 2646666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Incyte Corporation [INCY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INCY shares is $102.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INCY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Incyte Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Incyte Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on INCY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Incyte Corporation is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for INCY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for INCY in the course of the last twelve months was 37.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

INCY stock trade performance evaluation

Incyte Corporation [INCY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, INCY shares dropped by -1.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.61 for Incyte Corporation [INCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.51, while it was recorded at 76.08 for the last single week of trading, and 82.87 for the last 200 days.

Incyte Corporation [INCY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Incyte Corporation [INCY] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.01 and a Gross Margin at +93.94. Incyte Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.09.

Return on Total Capital for INCY is now -8.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Incyte Corporation [INCY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.36. Additionally, INCY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Incyte Corporation [INCY] managed to generate an average of -$166,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Incyte Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Incyte Corporation [INCY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INCY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Incyte Corporation go to 20.89%.

Incyte Corporation [INCY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,786 million, or 94.80% of INCY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INCY stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 32,021,732, which is approximately 0.064% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 28,570,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 billion in INCY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.58 billion in INCY stock with ownership of nearly 0.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Incyte Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 256 institutional holders increased their position in Incyte Corporation [NASDAQ:INCY] by around 15,520,168 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 13,388,699 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 176,027,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,935,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INCY stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,102,197 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,944,839 shares during the same period.