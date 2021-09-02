H.C. Wainwright lifts ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $6.285 during the day while it closed the day at $6.18. The company report on August 3, 2021 that ImmunoGen Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

ImmunoGen Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, announced that on July 30, 2021 the compensation committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 59,700 shares of its common stock to two employees under the ImmunoGen, Inc. Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the “Inducement Plan”). The stock options were granted as an inducement material to the new employee’s becoming an employee of ImmunoGen in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of ImmunoGen (or following a bona fide period of non-employment), as an inducement material to such individual’s entering into employment with ImmunoGen, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

ImmunoGen Inc. stock has also gained 9.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IMGN stock has inclined by 4.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.08% and lost -4.19% year-on date.

The market cap for IMGN stock reached $1.21 billion, with 199.89 million shares outstanding and 180.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, IMGN reached a trading volume of 2916084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $9.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ImmunoGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2020, representing the official price target for ImmunoGen Inc. stock. On December 17, 2019, analysts increased their price target for IMGN shares from 5 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoGen Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22.

IMGN stock trade performance evaluation

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.77. With this latest performance, IMGN shares gained by 9.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.86 for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.87, while it was recorded at 6.00 for the last single week of trading, and 6.97 for the last 200 days.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.79. ImmunoGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.54.

Return on Total Capital for IMGN is now -15.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -659.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.06. Additionally, IMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] managed to generate an average of -$561,671 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.ImmunoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,116 million, or 88.00% of IMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMGN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 18,417,458, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,416,446 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.27 million in IMGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $90.56 million in IMGN stock with ownership of nearly 2.419% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ImmunoGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ:IMGN] by around 20,379,492 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 22,343,964 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 137,805,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,529,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMGN stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,225,526 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 9,408,712 shares during the same period.