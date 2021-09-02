Goldman slashes price target on LAIX Inc. [LAIX] – find out why.

LAIX Inc. [NYSE: LAIX] loss -5.08% on the last trading session, reaching $1.12 price per share at the time. The company report on August 27, 2021 that LAIX Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

LAIX Inc. (“LAIX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LAIX), an artificial intelligence (AI) company in China that creates and delivers products and services to popularize English learning, announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Highlights.

LAIX Inc. represents 50.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $56.69 million with the latest information. LAIX stock price has been found in the range of $1.09 to $1.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 721.20K shares, LAIX reached a trading volume of 8977189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LAIX Inc. [LAIX]:

Goldman have made an estimate for LAIX Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2020, representing the official price target for LAIX Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on LAIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LAIX Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39.

Trading performance analysis for LAIX stock

LAIX Inc. [LAIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.00. With this latest performance, LAIX shares gained by 9.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.38 for LAIX Inc. [LAIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2466, while it was recorded at 1.0632 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8651 for the last 200 days.

LAIX Inc. [LAIX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LAIX Inc. [LAIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.92 and a Gross Margin at +71.50. LAIX Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LAIX Inc. [LAIX] managed to generate an average of -$33,968 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.LAIX Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at LAIX Inc. [LAIX]

Positions in LAIX Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in LAIX Inc. [NYSE:LAIX] by around 197,818 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 238,225 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 6,302,401 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,738,444 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAIX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 125,282 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 78,880 shares during the same period.