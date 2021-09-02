Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] is -16.51% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE: YMM] jumped around 1.87 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $17.95 at the close of the session, up 11.63%. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Full Truck, Coinbase, Concho, and PayPal and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM).

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.36M shares, YMM reached a trading volume of 5532987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMM shares is $22.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.88.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.73 for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM], while it was recorded at 15.77 for the last single week of trading.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.87 and a Gross Margin at +49.01. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.49.

Return on Total Capital for YMM is now -17.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.10 and a Current Ratio set at 15.10.

Insider trade positions for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]

Positions in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE:YMM] by around 204,215,784 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,215,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YMM stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 204,215,784 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.