Five9 Inc. [FIVN] Stock trading around $160.11 per share: What’s Next?

Five9 Inc. [NASDAQ: FIVN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.19% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.66%. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Five9 Survey Finds 30% of Customers Ditched Brands They had Previously Been Loyal to Last Year.

More than two-thirds of respondents acknowledge that it’s difficult or time-consuming to access customer support when they need it.

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced the results of its 2021 Customer Service Index (CSI) survey. The research revealed that 30% of respondents left brands they had previously been loyal to in the last year, and one in four said their contact center experience has gotten worse since the start of the pandemic.

Over the last 12 months, FIVN stock rose by 23.29%. The one-year Five9 Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.4. The average equity rating for FIVN stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.81 billion, with 67.29 million shares outstanding and 67.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, FIVN stock reached a trading volume of 5124824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Five9 Inc. [FIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIVN shares is $203.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Five9 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $220 to $203. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Five9 Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $213, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on FIVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Five9 Inc. is set at 8.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 66.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIVN in the course of the last twelve months was 334.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.80.

FIVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Five9 Inc. [FIVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.66. With this latest performance, FIVN shares dropped by -19.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.44 for Five9 Inc. [FIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 188.02, while it was recorded at 173.81 for the last single week of trading, and 173.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Five9 Inc. Fundamentals:

Five9 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

FIVN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Five9 Inc. go to 26.60%.

Five9 Inc. [FIVN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,172 million, or 99.48% of FIVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIVN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 9,787,656, which is approximately -0.742% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,387,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in FIVN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $674.77 million in FIVN stock with ownership of nearly 3.627% of the company’s market capitalization.

203 institutional holders increased their position in Five9 Inc. [NASDAQ:FIVN] by around 8,615,273 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 4,598,418 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 56,564,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,778,274 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIVN stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,140,965 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 735,257 shares during the same period.