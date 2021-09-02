First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $65

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: FR] surged by $0.58 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $56.605 during the day while it closed the day at $56.57. The company report on August 7, 2021 that First Industrial Realty Trust Declares Common Stock Dividends.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR), a leading fully integrated owner, operator and developer of industrial real estate, announced that its board of directors declared a common stock dividend of $0.27 per share/unit for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 payable on October 18, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 30, 2021.

About First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. stock has also gained 4.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FR stock has inclined by 8.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.42% and gained 34.27% year-on date.

The market cap for FR stock reached $7.22 billion, with 129.10 million shares outstanding and 128.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 985.06K shares, FR reached a trading volume of 3251480 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FR shares is $57.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on FR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for FR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

FR stock trade performance evaluation

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.14. With this latest performance, FR shares gained by 2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.08 for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.38, while it was recorded at 55.88 for the last single week of trading, and 47.71 for the last 200 days.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.37 and a Gross Margin at +44.68. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.23.

Return on Total Capital for FR is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.01. Additionally, FR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] managed to generate an average of $1,270,948 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. go to 10.00%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,215 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,714,214, which is approximately 1.439% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,607,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $882.91 million in FR stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $524.52 million in FR stock with ownership of nearly 50.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:FR] by around 14,266,053 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 12,991,379 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 100,289,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,547,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FR stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,119,430 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,067,672 shares during the same period.