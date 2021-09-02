Evercore ISI lifts Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE: NAT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.33% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.33%. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – NAT Board Members buy NAT shares.

Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Dear Shareholders and Investors,.

Over the last 12 months, NAT stock dropped by -40.14%. The average equity rating for NAT stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $379.18 million, with 151.86 million shares outstanding and 149.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, NAT stock reached a trading volume of 3624733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Nordic American Tankers Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordic American Tankers Limited is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for NAT in the course of the last twelve months was 37.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

NAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.33. With this latest performance, NAT shares dropped by -0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.96 for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.66, while it was recorded at 2.35 for the last single week of trading, and 3.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nordic American Tankers Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.91 and a Gross Margin at +27.86. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.11.

Return on Total Capital for NAT is now 8.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.66. Additionally, NAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] managed to generate an average of $2,501,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Nordic American Tankers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

NAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordic American Tankers Limited go to 5.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $123 million, or 33.00% of NAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,483,290, which is approximately 0.043% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,821,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.15 million in NAT stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $11.7 million in NAT stock with ownership of nearly 4.211% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordic American Tankers Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE:NAT] by around 5,931,203 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 3,183,372 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 39,690,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,804,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAT stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 818,494 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,731,225 shares during the same period.