Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] Stock trading around $74.16 per share: What’s Next?

Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FANG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.86% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.13%. The company report on August 9, 2021 that Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Midland Basin Acquisition.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) (“Viper” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) (“Diamondback”), announced it has entered into a definitive purchase and sale agreement to acquire certain mineral and royalty interests from Swallowtail Royalties LLC and Swallowtail Royalties II LLC (collectively, “Swallowtail” or the “Seller”) in exchange for 15.25 million units of Viper common stock and $225 million of cash, subject to customary adjustments. The cash portion of this transaction is expected to be funded through a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under the Company’s credit facility.

ACQUISITION OVERVIEW.

Over the last 12 months, FANG stock rose by 92.72%. The one-year Diamondback Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.39. The average equity rating for FANG stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.80 billion, with 181.01 million shares outstanding and 180.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, FANG stock reached a trading volume of 4137936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FANG shares is $113.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FANG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for Diamondback Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Accumulate, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price from $86 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Diamondback Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $99, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on FANG stock. On April 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FANG shares from 84 to 86.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diamondback Energy Inc. is set at 3.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for FANG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for FANG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

FANG Stock Performance Analysis:

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.13. With this latest performance, FANG shares dropped by -7.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FANG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.52 for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.04, while it was recorded at 75.46 for the last single week of trading, and 71.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Diamondback Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.37 and a Gross Margin at +22.64. Diamondback Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160.58.

Return on Total Capital for FANG is now 3.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.43. Additionally, FANG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] managed to generate an average of -$6,170,765 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Diamondback Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

FANG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FANG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diamondback Energy Inc. go to 52.89%.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,097 million, or 91.40% of FANG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FANG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,645,853, which is approximately 1.76% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 14,742,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in FANG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $917.77 million in FANG stock with ownership of nearly 7.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diamondback Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 375 institutional holders increased their position in Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FANG] by around 13,578,904 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 11,149,211 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 138,388,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,117,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FANG stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,689,021 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 1,574,011 shares during the same period.