Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] gain 6.89% so far this year. What now?

Daqo New Energy Corp. [NYSE: DQ] slipped around -2.69 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $61.31 at the close of the session, down -4.20%. The company report on August 18, 2021 that Daqo New Energy Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) (“Daqo New Energy”, the “Company” or “we”), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Highlights.

Daqo New Energy Corp. stock is now 6.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DQ Stock saw the intraday high of $64.14 and lowest of $59.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 130.33, which means current price is +35.91% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, DQ reached a trading volume of 3085357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]?

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Daqo New Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura raised their target price from $48 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Daqo New Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $112, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on DQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Daqo New Energy Corp. is set at 4.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for DQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for DQ in the course of the last twelve months was 7.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has DQ stock performed recently?

Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.72. With this latest performance, DQ shares gained by 0.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 171.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.91 for Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.24, while it was recorded at 57.16 for the last single week of trading, and 71.42 for the last 200 days.

Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Daqo New Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Daqo New Energy Corp. go to 74.25%.

Insider trade positions for Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]

There are presently around $2,282 million, or 56.80% of DQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DQ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,810,857, which is approximately -53.239% of the company’s market cap and around 76.40% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 2,720,208 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.78 million in DQ stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $162.66 million in DQ stock with ownership of nearly 48.515% of the company’s market capitalization.

117 institutional holders increased their position in Daqo New Energy Corp. [NYSE:DQ] by around 10,260,453 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 13,197,497 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 13,757,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,214,989 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DQ stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,086,769 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 2,683,220 shares during the same period.