Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] is -30.63% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dada Nexus Limited [NASDAQ: DADA] closed the trading session at $25.32 on 09/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.49, while the highest price level was $25.83. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Laptops Delivered in One Hour: Over 150 ASUS Stores Launch on JD.com and Dada’s JDDJ.

Dada Group (NASDAQ: DADA) (“Dada”), China’s leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, and JD.com, a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, as well as ASUS, the leading IT company in servers and workstations, announced the forming of a partnership with a focus on digital transformation of offline stores to improve fulfillment efficiency and one-hour shopping experience for laptops and computer accessories.

To date, over 150 ASUS stores in China have launched on JD.com and JD Daojia (JDDJ), Dada’s on-demand retail platform. By the second half of 2021, the one-hour shopping service will cover all ASUS stores in China. When consumers order via JD.com and the JDDJ platform, ASUS laptops and computer accessories are delivered from the nearest ASUS store within one hour by Dada’s riders.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.63 percent and weekly performance of 11.15 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, DADA reached to a volume of 2788796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Dada Nexus Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Dada Nexus Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on DADA stock. On December 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DADA shares from 34 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dada Nexus Limited is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for DADA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48.

DADA stock trade performance evaluation

Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.15. With this latest performance, DADA shares gained by 17.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DADA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.71 for Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.81, while it was recorded at 23.29 for the last single week of trading, and 31.55 for the last 200 days.

Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.62 and a Gross Margin at +15.17. Dada Nexus Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.71.

Return on Total Capital for DADA is now -287.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -933.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,167.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.54. Additionally, DADA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] managed to generate an average of -$101,249 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Dada Nexus Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,333 million, or 23.00% of DADA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DADA stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 7,822,646, which is approximately -8.976% of the company’s market cap and around 2.76% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 7,756,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $196.39 million in DADA stocks shares; and GALILEO (PTC) LTD, currently with $188.67 million in DADA stock with ownership of nearly -2.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dada Nexus Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Dada Nexus Limited [NASDAQ:DADA] by around 12,467,951 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 5,960,202 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 34,206,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,634,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DADA stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,243,449 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,978,087 shares during the same period.